Aaj Ka Panchang, November 22, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Sunrise, Sunset Timings  for Monday

The Tritiya Tithi> in Margashirsha month of Krishna Paksha will prevail on November 22. Today, one of the inauspicious mahurats, known as Bhadra yoga will fall between 09:07 AM and 10:26 PM. It is advised that people should not perform any religious or important activities during such mahurats. However, you can note the timings of auspicious mahurats to carry out all important affairs. As of today, the Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrita Siddhi Yoga will prevail. Check out all the necessary details of the day, November 22:

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 22

According to the Panchang, on November 22, the sun will rise by 6:49 AM and it will set by 5:25 PM. The timings of moonrise and moonset is stated to be 07:34 PM and 9:17 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 22

The Tritiya tithi will remain in effect upto 10:26 PM on November 22, later the Chaturthi tithi will take over. The Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha upto 10:44 PM, followed by Ardra nakshatra. The Moon will sit in Mithuna Rashi today and the sun will extend its stay in Vrishchika Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 22

According to Drikpanchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM, while the Brahma muhurat will fall between 05:02 AM and 05:55 AM. Though, there will be no Ravi Yoga today, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will prevail from 06:49 AM to 10:44 AM. However, the Godhuli Muhurat will be effective between 05:14 PM and 05:38 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 22:

This Sunday, the Rahu Kalam will be from 08:08 AM to 09:28 AM. The timeframe for Vidaal Yoga will be from 06:49 AM to 10:44 AM. The Gulikai Kalam and Yamaganda will prevail between 01:26 PM and 02:46 PM & 10:47 AM and 12:07 PM.

