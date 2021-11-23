November 23 will be Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of the 9th Hindu month Margashirsha in the Vikrama Samvat 2078. The day will mark the auspicious Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat. Like every Sankashti Chaturthi, this specific day is also dedicated to Lord Ganesha and has a unique significance. Devotees offer prayer to Maha Ganapati form of Lord Ganesha and the Shiva Peeth on this day. They also observe a day-long fast and consume food only after moon sighting in the night. Read below the other details

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 23

On November 23, the sun will rise at 06:50 AM, and it will set at 5:25 PM in the evening. The moon will rise at 08:26 PM in the night and the moonset will take place at 10:10 AM. Those who will observe Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat on Tuesday can break their fast after the moon sighting at 08:26 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 23

The Chaturthi Tithi entered at 10:26 PM on November 22 and will prevail upto 12:55 AM on Nov 24. The Nakshatra will be Ardra till 01:44 PM followed by Punarvasu. The Moon will Prevail in Mithuna Rashi while Sun will continue to be in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 23

There will be no Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga as well as Amrit Kalam on November 23. However, Abhijit muhurat will be effective for 45 minutes between 11:46 AM and 12:29 PM on Tuesday. There will also be Vijaya Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurta from 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM and 05:14 PM to 05:38 PM respectively.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 23

This Tuesday, the inauspicious Rahu Kalam will remain in effect from 02:46 PM to 04:05 PM. Whereas, the timeframe between 12:07 PM and 01:27 PM will have a negative impact of Gulikai Kalam.

