Aaj Ka Panchang, November 24, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

The Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi in Margashirsha month of Vikrama Samvat 2078 will prevail on November 24. As per the panchang, no festival or vrat will be observed today. However, if you have auspicious events or rituals lined up for today, it is advised that you carry them out during the auspicious muhurats of the day. Though Ravi Yoga, the most auspicious muhurat will not prevail today, you can note the timings of other muhurats. As far as inauspicious muhurats are concerned, Rahu Kalam and Vidaal Yoga will prevail today.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 24

Advertisement

On November 24, the sunrise and sunset timings have been predicted to be 06:50 AM, and 5:24 PM. The moon will rise at 09:20 PM and it will set by 10:57 AM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 24

The Panchami tithi will prevail the whole day on November 24. The tithi will conclude by 03:03 AM, November 25 and the Shashthi tithi will take over. Two nakshatras will fall today. First, the Punarvasu nakshatra will remain in effect till 04:29 PM and for the remaining day, the Pushya nakshatra will prevail. The Moon will sit in Mithuna Rashi upto 09:50 AM and will move in Karka Rashi,while the Sun is settled in Vrishchika Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 24

Today, neither Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga nor Abhijit muhurat and Ravi Yoga will prevail. However, Amrit Kalam and Brahma muhurat will be effective from 01:49 PM to 03:36 PM and 05:03 AM to 05:57 AM. On Wednesday, the Vijaya Muhurat will fall between 01:53 PM and 02:35 PM, while the Godhuli Muhurta will prevail for a short span of time, from 05:14 PM to 05:38 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 24

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will remain in effect between 12:07 PM and 01:27 PM, Meanwhile, the Vidaal Yoga will commence at 04:29 PM on November 24 and will conclude by 06:51 AM, November 25. The timeframe of Gulikai Kalam, as per the panchang, is from 10:48 AM to 12:07 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.