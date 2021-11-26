Aaj Ka Panchang, November 26, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

On November 26, the tithi will be the Saptami of Krishna Paksha in Margashirsha month of Vikrama Samvat 2078. According to Panchang, no festival or vrat will prevail today. However, if you are planning to hold a religious or important ceremony today, you can note the timings of all auspicious muhurats that will take place today. No important work should be carried out during inauspicious muhurats or hours of the day. Read on to know about the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 26

On November 26, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 06:52 AM and 5:24 PM respectively. The moon will rise at 11:15 PM and it will set at 12:20 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 26

The Saptami Tithi will prevail throughout the day. The tithi will conclude on November 27, by 05:43 AM. Up to 8:37 PM, the nakshatra will be Ashlesha, later the Magha nakshatra will take over. The Moon sitting in Karka Rashi will shift to Simha Rashi after 8:37 PM. Whereas, the Sun will continue its stay in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 26

Today, Ravi Yoga, as well as Abhijit muhurat and Amrit Kalam will prevail. Ravi Yoga will be effective in the early hours of the day, from 06:52 AM to 08:37 PM. And the timings for Abhijit and Amrit Kalam is between 11:47 AM and 12:29 PM & 06:54 PM and 08:37 PM. The Brahma muhurat will be from 05:04 AM to 05:58 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 26

The inauspicious Rahu Kalam will begin at 10:49 AM and it will last till 12:08 PM. Aadal Yoga will remain in effect from 06:52 AM to 08:37 PM, and the Gulikai Kalam will prevail between 08:11 AM to 09:30 AM. The Ganda Moola will be in place the whole day on November 26.

