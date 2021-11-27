Aaj Ka Panchang, November 27, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

November 27 tithi will be the Krishna Paksha Ashtami of Margashirsha month in Vikrama Samvat 2078. According to Panchang, Kalashtami vrat will be observed today. Though Kalashtami is observed every month on Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi, the one that falls this month i.e, Margashirsa is known as the Kalabhairav Jayanti. It is believed to be the most significant Kalashtami. It is believed that Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Bhairav on this day. People worship Lord Bhairav and observe fast on this day. Here are other crucial details for the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 27

On November 27, the sun will rise at 06:53 AM and sunset is likely to place at 5:24 PM. The timings for moonrise will take place on November 28 at 12:14 AM whereas moonset will occur at 12:57 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 27

The Ashtami Tithi will prevail up to 06:00 AM, November 28. Magha Nakshatra will be effective till 09:43 PM followed by Purva Phalguni. The Moon will sit in Simha Rashi for the whole day whereas the Sun will prevail in Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 27

There will be no auspicious yog like Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, or Guru Pushya or Ravi Yoga on November 27. However, one can perform the auspicious rituals during Abhijit Muhurat which will prevail between 11:48 AM and 12:30 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam will take place from 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM and 07:13 PM to 08:53 PM respectively.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 27

On Saturday, the inauspicious Varjyam will take place from 09:10 AM to 10:51 AM whereas Rahu Kalam will be effective from 09:31 AM to 10:50 AM in the morning. The Aadal Yoga will prevail from 09:43 PM to 06:54 AM, Nov 28.

