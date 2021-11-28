Aaj Ka Panchang, November 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

November 28 tithi will be the Krishna Paksha Navami Tithi of the ninth month of the Hindu calendar i.e, Margashirsha. The Vikrama Samvat is 2078 and the Vaar i.e, day will be Ravivaar or Sunday. According to Hindu Scriptures, Sunday is the first Vaar of the Hindu calendar. It is dedicated to Lord Sun who is believed to be the self-luminary and the primary source of all energy to the world. Devotees worship Lord sun to seek blessings. Here are other crucial details for November 28.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 28

Advertisement

On November 28, the sunrise will be delayed by one minute as compared to yesterday. It will take place at 06:54 AM while sunset timing will be the same i.e, 5:24 PM. The timings for moonrise is on November 29 at 01:14 AM whereas the setting time is predicted to be 01:31 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 28

The Navami Tithi will prevail up to05:30 AM, Nov 29. The Nakshatra will be Purva Phalguni till 10:26 PM in the night. The Yoga will be Vishkambha and the Karana will be Taitila upto 05:51 PM followed by Garaja. The Moon will continue to sit in Simha Rashi up to 04:04 AM, Nov 29 and the Sun will prevail in Vrishchika Rashi for a few more days.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 28

There will be Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga from 10:06 PM to 06:55 AM, Nov 29 on November 28. Abhijit Muhurat and Amrit Kalam will remain in effect from 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM and 03:36 PM to 05:13 PM, respectively. The Vijaya Muhurta and Sayahna Sandhya will take place from 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM and 05:24 PM to 06:45 PM, respectively.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 28

On Sunday, the inauspicious Aadal Yoga will take place from 06:54 AM to 10:06 PM and after that Vidaal Yoga will take over and continue till 06:55 AM, Nov 29. While there will be no Varjyam on November 28, Rahu Kalam will prevail from 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM in the evening.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.