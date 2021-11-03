Aaj Ka Panchang, November 3, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

November 3 marks the Trayodashi tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Krishna Paksha lunar phase according to the Panchang. The day will be Budhvaar or Wednesday and according to Panchang it will also mark the day of Hanuman Puja coinciding with the day of Kali Chaudas. Hanuman Puja is performed in some parts of India especially in Gujarat a day before Diwali.

Meanwhile, during the night of Kali Chaudas it is believed that the bad spirits are most powerful. Hence Lord Hanuman, who symbolises strength to fight evil spirits, is worshipped to seek strength, power and the protection.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 3

This Wednesday, the Panchang predicts sunrise at 06:34 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:34 PM. The moonrise timing is predicted to be at 05:40 AM on November 4, while the moonset will take place at 04:43 PM this Wednesday.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 3

The Trayodashi tithi will remain in effect upto 09:02 AM after which the Chaturdashi tithi will remain in effect upto 06:03 AM on November 4. The Hasta nakshatra will remain in effect upto 09:58 AM on November 3 after which it will shift to Chitra nakshatra on Wednesday.

The Moon will be in Kanya Rashi upto 08:54 PM on Wednesday after which it will shift to Tula Rashi. The Sun will also remain in Tula Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 3

The Ravi Yoga and the Abhijit muhurat will not prevail this Wednesday. However, the Brahma Muhurta will remain in effect from 04:51 AM to 05:43 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:23 PM to 05:47 PM.

On Wednesday, theSarvartha Siddhi Yoga will remain in effect from 06:34 AM to 09:58 AM. The Nishita Muhurta will come into effect on November 3 at 11:39 PM and will remain so till 12:31 AM on November 4.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 3

This Wednesday the inauspicious muhurat of Bhadra will come into effect at 09:02 AM and remain so till 07:35 PM. The Rahu Kalam will come in effect from 12:04 PM and remain so till 01:27 PM. The timings for Vidaal Yoga are from 06:34 AM to 09:58 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will come into effect at 07:57 AM and remain so till to 09:19 AM.

