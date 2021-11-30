Aaj Ka Panchang, November 30, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Ekadashi Vrat

November 30 will be observed as the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Tithi in Margashirsha month of Vikrama Samvat 2078 and the Vaar or day will be Mangalwar or Tuesday. It is also known as Utpanna Ekadashi which is believed to be the origin of Ekadashi fasting. All Ekadashi fasting is dedicated to Goddess Ekadashi who is said to be born out of Lord Vishnu to annihilate Demon Mur who intended to kill sleeping, Lord Vishnu. She is known as one of the protective powers of Lord Vishnu. Those willing to observe Ekadashi fasting begin their fasting from this day. Here’s all you need to know

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 30

On Tuesday, the sunrise will take place at 06:56 AM while sunset timing will be the same as the previous day i.e, 5:24 PM. The moon will rise at 03:17 AM on December 1 whereas the setting time is predicted to be 02:37 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 30

The Ekadashi Tithi has entered at 04:13 AM on November 30 and will prevail up to 02:13 AM, December 01. The Nakshatra will be Hasta till 08:34 PM in the night and then Chitra Nakshatra will take up. The Yoga will be Ayushmana. The Moon will sit in Kanya Rashi and the Sun will continue to sit in Vrishchika Rashi for a few more days.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 30

On November 30, the Abhijit Muhurat will remain in effect from 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM while the Amrit Kalam will begin at 02:51 PM and prevail till 04:23 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta and Godhuli Muhurta will take place from 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM and 05:13 PM to 05:37 PM respectively.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 30

On Tuesday, the inauspicious Dur Muhurtam will take place from 09:01 AM to 09:43 AM and 10:49 PM to 11:43 PM whereas Rahu Kalam will prevail from 02:47 PM to 04:05 PM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective between 09:33 AM and 10:51 AM.

