Aaj Ka Panchang, November 9, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

November 9 will fall on Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Kartika month in the Vikrama Samvat 2078 of Hindu Panchang. The day will also mark the auspicious muhurat of Labh Panchami. Also known as Saubhagya Panchami and Saubhagya-Labh Panchami, the day is associated with benefit and good luck. In Gujarat, this day is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that Puja performed on the day of Labh Panchami brings benefit, and good luck in one’s life, business and family. Here are all the details that you need to know:

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 9

The timings for sunrise and sunset for November 9 are predicted to take place at 6:39 AM and 5:30 PM. The moon will rise at 11:27 AM, and according to the Drikpanchang, it will set at 09:50 PM. The Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat will prevail between 06:39 AM and 10:16 AM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 9

The Panchami Tithi will prevail upto 10:35 PM followed by Shashthi Tithi. The nakshatra will be Purva Ashadha upto 5 PM followed by Uttara Ashadha. The moon will sit in Dhanu Rashi till 10:37 PM, and then move to Makara Rashi while the sun will continue to stay in Tula Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 9

The Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM, whereas Amrit Kalam will begin at 12:34 PM and continue till 02:02 PM. The other auspicious muhurat Vijaya Muhurta and Godhuli Muhurta timings are 01:53 PM to 02:37 PM and from 05:20 PM to 05:44 PM, respectively.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 9

There will be no Ganda Moola and Adal Yoga on November 9, whereas, Rahu Kalam will begin at 02:48 PM and conclude at 04:09 PM. Yamaganda is likely to be effective from 09:22 AM to 10:43 AM and Vidaal Yoga will prevail between 05:00 PM and 06:40 AM, November 10.

