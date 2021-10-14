Aaj Ka Panchang, October 14, 2021: Maha Navami Timings, and Other Details of Navratri Day 9

October 14, Thursday marks the ninth day of Navratri Puja in the Ashwina month of the Hindu calendar. Maha Navami is the third and final day of the Durga Puja. The festivities today begin with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Today, Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini meaning the Annihilator of the Buffalo Demon.

It is believed that on Maha Navami, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. Note that depending on the starting time of Navami Tithi on the previous day, the Maha Navami Puja and Upavas would be done on the Ashtami Tithi. The rule is that if Ashtami and Navami merge before Sanyakal on Ashtami Tithi, then the Ashtami Puja and Navami Puja including Sandhi Puja are held on the same day.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 14

According to the Hindu Panchang, this Thursday, the sun is expected to rise at 06:21 AM, and the sunset timing has been predicted to be 5:52 PM. The moonrise timing for October 14 is said to be 2:24 PM, and the moonset timing on October 15 is 1:04 AM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 14

The Navami tithi will remain in effect upto 06:52 pm on October 14. It will be followed by Dashami tithi. The Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will prevail till 9:36 AM on October 14, and for the rest day, the Shravana nakshatra will take over. Today, the Moon will be extending its stay in Makra Rashi, while the Sun will continue to be in the Kanya Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 14

The Ravi Yoga will prevail for the maximum time of the day, from 09:36 AM on October 14 to 06:21 AM, on October 15. The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM, while the Amrit Kalam will begin at 11:01 PM on October 14 and the muhurat will conclude on October 15, at 12:35 AM. The Bhrama muhurat will fall between 04:41 AM and 05:31 AM. The Sayahna Sandhya on October 14 will be from 05:52 PM to 07:07 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 14

The Rahu Kalam will prevail in the afternoon on October 14, between 01:33 PM and 02:59 PM. Both Aadal and Vidaal yoga will prevail today, from 06:21 AM to 11:09 AM & 11:09 AM to 06:21 AM, on October 15. The timings for Varjyam is between 01:32 PM and 03:07 PM and Yamaganda will be from 06:21 AM to 07:47 AM.

