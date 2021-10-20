Aaj Ka Panchang, October 20, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Wednesday, October 20, marks the Purnima tithi in the Ashwina month which is currently in the Shukla Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Budhwara and will also mark the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. Wednesday will mark the birth anniversary of one of the most respected Sanskrit poets, Valmiki. The poet is known for his contribution to Sanskrit literature. He was a renowned sage and author of the Hindu epic Ramayana which consists of 24,000 verses and seven cantos (Kandas) including the Uttara canto.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 20

This Wednesday, the panchang predicts the sun to rise at 06:25 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:46 PM. The moonrise timing for October 20 is predicted by the panchang to be 05:50 PM, while there is no moonset for this Wednesday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 20

The Purnima tithi will remain in effect upto 08:26 PM on October 20 followed by the Pratipada tithi on Wednesday. The nakshatra will prevail in Revati nakshatra upto 02:02 PM. This will be followed by the Ashwini nakshatra coming into effect on Wednesday. The Moon will be in Meena Rashi 02:02 PM after which it will move into the Mesha Rashi, while the Sun will remain in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 20

There will be no Ravi Yoga and Abhijit muhurat on Wednesday. However, some of the other auspicious timings for the day which will take place include the Brahma Muhurta which will remain in effect from 04:44 AM to 05:34 AM.

The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:35 PM to 05:59 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail on Wednesday from 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta will come into effect on Wednesday at 01:59 PM and will remain so till 02:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 20

Devotees should remember that this Wednesday the inauspicious muhurat of Ganda Moola will be in effect the entire day. The Rahu Kalam will prevail in the afternoon on October 20, from 12:06 PM to 01:31 PM while the Panchaka will remain in effect from 06:25 AM to 02:02 PM on Wednesday.

Bhadra muhurat will be in effect from 06:25 AM to 07:41 AM. The Gulikai Kalam will be prevailing from 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM.

