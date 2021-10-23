Aaj Ka Panchang, October 23, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Saturday, October 23, marks the Tritiya tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Krishna Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Shukravaar and according to panchang, it will mark the Karthigai Deepam. The occasion is considered auspicious by Tamil Hindus. One of the oldest festivals celebrated by Tamil people, Karthigai Deepam is all about bringing joy and lighting up the house with warm lights. Houses and streets are lit up with rows of oil lamps or Deepam in the evening of the festival day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 23

This Saturday, the panchang predicts the sun to rise at 06:27 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:44 PM. The moonrise timing for October 23 is predicted by the panchang to be 07:28 PM, while the moonset will take place at 08:40 AM this Saturday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 23

The Tritiya tithi will remain in effect upto 03:01 AM on October 24 followed by the Chaturthi tithi on Sunday. The nakshatra will prevail in Krittika upto 09:53 PM on October 23 after which Rohini nakshatra will commence on Saturday. The Moon will be in Vrishabha Rashi while the Sun will remain in Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 23

There will be no Ravi Yoga on Saturday, however, one of the most auspicious muhurats, the Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM on Saturday. Some of the other auspicious timings for the day which will take place include the Brahma Muhurta which will remain in effect from 04:45 AM to 05:36 AM.

The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:32 PM to 05:56 PM while the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail on Saturday from 05:44 PM to 07:00 PM. The Amrita Siddhi Yoga will come into force on Saturday at 09:53 PM and will remain in effect till 06:27 AM on October 24.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 23

This Saturday the inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam will prevail in the morning on October 23, from 09:16 AM to 10:41 AM while the Yamaganda muhurat will come in effect from 01:30 PM and remain so till 02:54 PM on Saturday. Bhadra muhurat will be in effect from 01:43 PM to 03:01 AM on October 24.

