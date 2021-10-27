Aaj Ka Panchang, October 27, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

Today, October 27 will mark the Shashthi tithi in the Kartika month, in the Krishna Paksha lunar phase. The day will be Budhawara or Wednesday. According to the Panchang, inauspicious muhurats like Aadal Yoga, Vidaal Yoga, and Bhadra will prevail on Wednesday. Hindu devotees should note that performing significant rituals or holding important events in these time frames is avoided. One of the most auspicious muhurats, Ravi Yoga will also be observed today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 27

The sunrise on October 27 will take place at 06:29 AM, and the sun will set at 5:40 PM. The timings for moonrise and moonset, on Wednesday, has been predicted to be 10:32 PM and 12:14 PM respectively.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 27

This Wednesday, the Moon will stay in Mithuna rashi. It will change its house on October 28, while the Sun will remain in Tula rashi. The Shashthi tithi will remain in effect upto 10:50 AM on October 27, later Saptami tithi will take over.

The nakshatra will be Ardra that will prevail upto 07:08 AM, it will be followed by Punarvasu nakshatra.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 27

The Ravi Yoga, on Wednesday, will commence at 07:08 AM on October 27 and will end at 06:30 AM, October 28. However the Abhijit muhurat will not prevail today. The timings for Brahma Muhurta and Godhuli Muhurat are between 04:47 AM and 05:38 AM & 05:28 PM and 05:52 PM.

The Sayahna Sandhya will remain in effect from 05:40 PM to 06:57 PM, while the Vijaya muhurat will prevail from 01:56 PM to 02:41 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 27

This Wednesday, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 12:04 PM to 01:28 PM. The timings for Aadal and Vidaal Yoga is between 07:08 AM and 06:30 AM, Oct 28 & 06:29 AM and 07:08 AM. The Bhadra muhurat will also prevail on October 27, from 10:50 AM to 11:53 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will come in effect at 07:53 AM and will remain upto 09:17 AM.

