Aaj Ka Panchang, October 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

October 28 marks the Saptami tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be Guruwar or Thursday and according to Panchang it will also mark the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami. During the Ahoi Ashtami mothers observe a fast from dawn to dusk for the wellbeing of their children. The fast ends during twilight after mothers sight stars in the sky. Some also end their fast after sighting the moon.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 28

This Thursday, the Panchang predicts sunrise at 06:30 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:39 PM. The moonrise timing for October 28 is 11:29 PM, while the moonset will take place at 01:01 PM.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 28

The Saptami tithi will remain in effect upto 12:49 PM after which the Ashtami tithi on Thursday. The nakshatra will prevail in Punarvasu upto 09:42 AM on October 28 after which it will shift to Pushya nakshatra on Thursday. The Moon will be in Karka Rashi while the Sun will remain in Tula Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 28

On Thursday, the Ravi Yoga will prevail from 06:30 AM to 09:42 AM, while the Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM. The Brahma Muhurta will remain in effect from 04:47 AM to 05:39 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 05:28 PM to 05:52 PM. The Guru Pushya Yoga and Amrita Siddhi Yoga will prevail on Thursday from 09:42 AM on October 28 to 06:31 AM on October 29.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 28

The inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will come in effect during the afternoon from 01:28 PM to 02:52 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will come into effect from 06:30 AM and remain so till 07:54 AM. The timings of Gulikai Kalam for this Thursday are from 09:17 AM to 10:41 AM.

