Aaj Ka Panchang, October 29, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

Today, October 29 will mark the Ashtami tithi in the Kartika month of the Krishna Paksha. The day will be Shukrawara (Friday). According to the panchang, inauspicious muhurats like Rahu Kalam and Aadal Yoga will prevail on Friday. However, the Vidaal Yoga and Bhadra will not be observed today. Hindu devotees avoid performing any auspicious rituals or holding important events in the inauspicious time frames. Note all the auspicious muhurats of October 29 to perform any significant and religious task or event.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 29

Advertisement

The Sunrise for October 29has been predicted to be 06:30 AM. As per the panchang, the sun will set at 5:38 PM. The moonrise will take place on October 30, at 12:27 AM. While, the moonset will take place at 1:43 PM on October 29.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 29

This Friday, the Moon will sit in the Karka Rashi while the sun will continue its stay in Tula rashi. The Ashtami tithi will remain in effect upto 02:09 PM on October 29, later Navami tithi will take over. The nakshatra will be Pushya upto 11:39 AM. It will be followed by Ashlesha nakshatra.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 29

There will be no Ravi Yoga on Friday. Other auspicious muhurats like Brahma, Godhuli, Abhijit will also take place on October 29. The timing for Brahma muhurat is from 04:48 AM to 05:39 AM. The Abhijit muhurat will commence at 11:42 AM and will remain in effect till 12:26 PM, while the Godhuli muhurat will prevail between 05:27 PM and 05:51 PM.

The Sayahna Sandhya will prevail from 05:38 PM to 06:55 PM, while the Vijaya muhurat will fall between 01:55 PM and 02:40 PM.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 29

Today, the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be between 10:41 AM and 12:04 PM. The Aadal yoga muhurat and Ganda Moola will begin at 11:39 AM on October 29 and both the inauspicious muhurats will conclude at 06:31 AM on October 30. The Yamaganda muhurat will be observed between 02:51 PM and 04:14 PM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.