Aaj Ka Panchang, October 31, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

October 31 marks the Dashami tithi in the Kartika month which is currently in the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will be Ravivaar or Sunday and according to Panchang, it will also be the day when Bhadra yoga or Vishti Karana will prevail. According to Hindu Vedic rituals, Bhadra is considered an inauspicious period or Dosha for starting an important event. Those who follow Hindu rituals are recommended to avoid this period for starting anything new.

>SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 31

This Sunday, the panchang predicts sunrise at 06:32 AM, and it is expected to set at 5:37 PM. The moonrise timing is predicted by the Panchang to be at 02:28 AM on November 1, while the moonset will take place at 02:59 PM this Sunday.

>TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 31

The Dashami tithi will remain in effect upto 02:27 PM after which the Ekadashi tithi will prevail on Sunday. The Magha nakshatra will prevail upto 01:17 PM on October 31 after which it will shift to Purva Phalguni nakshatra on Sunday. The Moon will be in Simha Rashi while the Sun will remain in Tula Rashi.

>SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 31

The Ravi Yoga will not prevail this Sunday, however the Abhijit muhurat will remain in effect from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM on October 31. The Brahma Muhurta will be active from 04:49 AM to 05:41 AM.

The Godhuli Muhurat will stay between 05:26 PM and 05:50 PM. The timings for Amrit Kalam Muhurta are 10:50 AM to 12:28 PM, while the Nishita Muhurta will come in effect on October 31 at 11:39 PM and remain so till 12:31 AM on November 1.

>ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 31

This Sunday, the inauspicious muhurat of Bhadra will come into effect at 06:32 AM and remain so till 02:27 PM. The Rahu Kalam will come in effect during the afternoon from 04:14 PM to 05:37 PM. The timings for Vidaal Yoga are from 06:32 AM to 01:17 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will come into effect at 12:04 PM and remain so till 01:28 PM on Sunday.

