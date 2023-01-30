The around 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated recently in Punjab seem to have triggered a controversy with the opposition alleging that a large number of doctors and pharmacists have been diverted from the rural health centres to these clinics leading to protests from villages in several parts of the state.

Before the inauguration by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Republic Day, the government had redeployed a large number of rural medical officers, pharmacists, and class-IV employees to these mohalla clinics.

Opposition leaders have alleged that this manpower was shifted from the dispensaries in rural areas which had led to a shortage of crucial grassroots-level staff at these centres.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed that the AAP government was playing with the lives of villagers by diverting primary health services from 50 per cent of the state’s population. “We want the state governor to order an inquiry into this criminal and insensitive act. The AAP government is using government schemes to promote itself," alleged Majithia.

These doctors and other staff had been providing crucial healthcare services in the dispensaries in rural areas, which were being managed by the department of rural development and panchayats, he claimed.

Though the AAP government has denied the charges, official sources said that the diversion had indeed led to a shortage of manpower at the rural health centres. Importantly, protests have been reported from various districts like Mansa, Malerkotla, Barnala, and SAS Nagar. “The shortage of staff at the grassroots level will have an impact on the medicare services at the rural level," admitted a health official.

Villagers have claimed that the diversion of staff would eventually lead to the shutting down of the dispensaries.

The government’s pharmacists and class-IV employees are hired on a contractual basis. Though they had been recruited on meagre salaries but seem to have reconciled with it given that most of them hailed from the same or nearby villages.

With the shutting down of rural health centres, they had been transferred to far-flung areas, which would put a financial burden on them.

The opposition BJP has also raised questions. The party’s state president Ashwani Sharma said, “No recruitment of doctors has taken place, the AAP government should clarify which are the 400 clinics that they are talking about and which are the 521 PHCs that have been made better."

