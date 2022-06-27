AAP's 1st Punjab Budget Borrows Out of Kejriwal's Book: More Mohalla Clinics, Power Subsidies

Three months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept to power by winning the Punjab assembly elections, which were held on February 20, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the state’s first budget on Monday.

In his maiden budget speech, Cheema made some significant announcements. Taking a look at some main points:

An increase of 14.2% brings the budget amount to Rs 1,55,860 crore in total. For 2022–23, the fiscal and revenue deficits are projected to be 1,99 and 3,78%, respectively, according to a report by the Tribune.

This year, there could be as many as 117 “Mohalla Clinics," 75 of which will be functioning by August 15. A 77 crore initial investment has been suggested for this, the Hindustan Times reported. The idea was derived from the “Mohalla Clinics" established by the AAP administration in the nearby Union territory of Delhi.

The Bhagwant Mann-led administration would establish up to 16 medical colleges over the course of the next five years, with one in each region of the state. With this, there will now be 25 medical colleges in this area, Cheema announced.

The “Farishtey" programme will also be implemented, taking another page from the Delhi government’s book. This allows someone to transport a road accident victim to any hospital in the state. The entire expense of the wounded party’s care will be covered by the Mann-led administration.

Power subsidy to be Rs 6,947 crore this year. Cheema has announced the ‘promise of free electricity will be fulfilled from July 1’.

Rs 200 crore allotted for checking stubble-burning.

Rs 450 crore as financial assistance to those farmers who go for direct seeding of rice.

A total of Rs 1,170 crore has been earmarked for the cooperatives sector, an increase of 35.67% from the previous fiscal year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.