The lives of many foreign diplomats in India often reflect the country’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’— ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, as they explore and imbibe different cultures in their tenures, yet work towards a common goal of achieving global cooperation, peace, and growth.

Adam Burakowski, Poland’s ambassador to India, enjoys authentic Gujarati cuisine in his lunch break at Gujarat Bhawan Canteen in New Delhi. In a conversation, he underscores the deep roots between India and Poland and how it all began with the generosity of a Gujarati king during World War 2. Starting his meal with a sip of his favourite Gujarati dal, he explains how he has noticed that the menu changes daily but the dal remains a constant and he loves it.

Is this your first visit to Gujarat Bhawan or have you come here before?

I discovered the canteen very early in my five-year tenure in India. I relish the thali for its assortment of appetisers known as farshans, main course including vegetables, lentils, rice, flatbreads, yoghurt, and desserts. I come here often during my lunch break because it is very accessible from the embassy, the service is quick and courteous, and the meal is wholesome and flavourful.

Have you ever visited the place along with your family members or friends?

I have come here often with my wife and friends.

Poland shares a memorable history with India. How do you see the past and future between the two nations?

Mujhe Hindi acchhe se aati hai (smiles confidently). India has always intrigued me. There are around 40,000 Indians residing in Poland today. I was a professor of political sciences with a specialisation in India. I have even written a book on Indian history which spans from 1857 to today. The two nations share a long-standing friendly relationship, marked by high-level political contacts, vibrant economic engagement, and traditional cultural links.

Indian investments in Poland are valued at around US$ 4 billion with major sectoral collaborations in the IT sector and automobiles. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the connectivity between India and Poland has also improved to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism and business.

Have you ever visited Gujarat too? Tell us something about your experience.

Poland and Gujarat share a special bond. During World War II, when Hitler’s forces invaded Poland in September 1939, a Gujarati king went out of his way to give shelter and care to 1,000 children, many of them orphans, at Camp Balachadi near his seaside summer retreat in Jamnagar district until the war lasted. When many nations turned their backs on them, and even the British authorities were on the verge of refusing them entry, Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar took a stand for them and hosted them with utmost care and hospitality. Apart from food and shelter, a determined effort was made to further their education while keeping their Polish culture and traditions alive.

As a tribute to the kind Maharaja, a square in Warsaw was named after the king and a park was made in the area called ‘Square of the Good Maharaja’ in 2014. A memorial was erected in his honour that the locals visit even today. For his selfless work towards humanity, the Maharaja Jam Saheb was awarded the President’s medal, Poland’s highest honour.

I myself am a graduate of the Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijay Sinhji High School in Warsaw and have fond memories of several visits to Gujarat during my tenure in India.

A documentary titled ‘Little Poland in India’ was made in collaboration with both the Indian and Polish governments to honour the efforts of Maharaja Jam Saheb who led the movement in India to rehabilitate Polish refugees.

If you ever feel like eating Gujarati dishes in Poland, where do you get them from? Is there any place where you can enjoy a Gujarati meal?

There are 112 Indian restaurants only in Warsaw and most of them serve Gujarati dishes. So the catering industry has a scope of booming in the coming future.

Have you been to Garvi Gujarat for a Gujarati Meal?

Not yet, but I would love to visit before I leave India.

How do you relate yourself to Delhi as now you are heading to your new abode in South Africa?

I will miss the culture, cuisine and warmth of India, but South Africa has a lot of Indians too, so hopefully, I will get Gujarati food there as well.

Not touching the pickle or paan in the end, the ambassador realises he has not yet tried the dinner options of khichdi and Gujarati kadhi at the restaurant. Thanking the staff for the service, he leaves the premises with a satisfied smile, a content stomach and an “aavjo" (come back again). Because Gujaratis don’t say “goodbye", they say “come back again".

Madhuri Shukla is a freelance writer.

