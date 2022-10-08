Abducted, Raped, Stuffed in Bag & Dumped in Forest: Man Brutalises Minor Girl in Assam; She Walks Back Home

The Assam police on Saturday took into custody a 26-year-old man who allegedly abducted, raped, and attempted to murder a minor girl, who he claims was his “girlfriend". As per the cops, the attack happened because the man was angry at the victim after she had reportedly gone to a Durga Puja pandal with someone else on October 3.

The girl’s family said in the FIR that she went to a Durga Puja pandal on October 3 and didn’t return home following which the complaint was lodged on October 4 and the same afternoon the girl returned home and was rushed to the hospital by her family, reported NDTV.

“He raped her, slit her throat with a sharp weapon, and then carried her inside a sack and dumped her in a tea garden area in Moynagarh, about 20 km from Silchar town. The girl, who was critically injured, somehow reached a residential area after regaining her consciousness following which local residents sent her to Borkhola primary health centre," the complaint read.

The victim survived the assault, freed herself, and walked back home in torn clothes. According to the report, the victim is fighting for her life at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital and her condition is said to be serious.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case under Sections 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject a person to griev­ous hurt, slavery, etc), 376 (rape), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

