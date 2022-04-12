Abhayam Helpline in Gujarat Reunites Deaf, Speech-Impaired Couple Lost in Palanpur Railway Station

A deaf and speech-impaired couple from Palanpur was reunited by counselors of Abhayam 181. The woman left for the railway station from her husband’s friend’s house. She had forgotten to carry the cellphone with her and was not acquainted with the town either since she was new to the place. The woman could communicate only in Kannada and sign language.

The woman, 29, is a native of Mysore while her husband, 39, is from Palanpur. The couple met on social media last year. Following months of interactions through video calls, they decided to tie the knot in February. The man went to Mysore with a friend and brought her to Palanpur where the couple got married. This is the second marriage for the woman, she has a four-year-old daughter.

On Monday, they were at a friend’s house when she got into an argument with her husband. Then, she left their place and reached Palanpur railway station. Someone at the platform saw her crying, so contacted the Abhayam helpline. When the volunteers reached the railway station and located the woman, they found that she could not hear or speak. She wrote down the names and cellphone numbers of her husband and their common friends on a piece of paper in Kannada.

The cops translated the information into Gujarati using an online translator and, four hours later, managed to contact her husband through video call. He rushed to the railway station and took her home.

