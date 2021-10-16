About 62% of UP's Eligible Population Vaccinated With First Covid Jab

Uttar Pradesh has achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to around 62 per cent of the eligible adult population. Uttar Pradesh will cross the milestone of 12 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses next week, either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Till this evening around 11.81 crore doses have been administered. Of which, over 9.23 crore have received their first dose while more than 2.57 are fully vaccinated.

UP has set an example in front of other States of the country, besides controlling the infection in a short time. On the other hand, Maharashtra lags with 9.12 crore doses delivered so far.

The active covid caseload has been reduced to 129 now. The transmission levels in the state have been brought down by restricting the fresh cases below 50 for over two consecutive months.

In the last 24 hours, as many as five tested positive in UP. While in the last 24 hours, eight people recovered from the virus.

Proactive measures such as the aggressive ‘trace, test & treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial corona curfew to eradicate the pandemic, the UP government is reaching the last mile within the State to curb the spread, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to lower than 0.01 per cent.

Scaling up the stringent testing mechanism, the State is managing to break the Covid chain with effective protocols in place, and by sticking to the time-tested strategy of case isolation and contact tracing, combined with an alert community surveillance system.

Uttar Pradesh has tested the maximum number of samples so far - over 8.12 crore - followed by Maharashtra’s 6 crore.

