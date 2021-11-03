‘Abused, Forced to Eat Stale Food’: Bengaluru Woman Harassed for Objecting to Husband’s Porn Addiction

A resident of Jayanagar in Bengaluru has alleged that that her husband is addicted to porn videos and has been harassing her for objecting to his habit.

According to The Times of India, the 36-year-old woman approached the 1st additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court.

In her complaint, she said that she married her husband on November 11, 2019 after he was allegedly given dowry of Rs 2 lakh rupees and gold worth Rs 1 lakh. Soon after marriage, she discovered that her partner was addicted to porn and chatted with call girls at night.

“He started harassing me for objecting to his conduct. His parents, too, supported him. They forced me to eat stale food and avoided taking me to family functions and abused me," the reported quoted the woman as saying in her petition.

Based on her complaint, the court has directed the Basavanagudi women police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

