AC Mechanic Arrested For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl in Building Lift In Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai

An air-conditioner (AC) mechanic for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl inside the lift of a residential building in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Taloja area of Navi Mumbai.

“The accused, 19, spotted the five-year-old girl playing in the parking area of the building when he was climbing down the stairs after some AC repair work there. He took the girl inside the lift and sexually assaulted her there before leaving the place," senior inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Taloja police station said, according to a report by the news agency PTI.

As per the report, the victim immediately went home on the third floor and started vomiting.

When her mother asked her if everything was ok, the child told her about the incident. After that, her mother rushed downstairs, where she found the accused. He was held by the security guard of the building and other residents, the police official said.

The residents then handed him over to the police, who arrested him and registered a case against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

On Friday, a local court remanded him into judicial custody, Sonawane said, adding that an investigation into the case was on.

