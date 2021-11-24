ACB Raids Karnataka PWD Engineer’s Home, Pulls Out Rs 500 Notes from Water Pipe

More than Rs 40 lakh in cash and golden ornaments were seized on Wednesday from the residence of an engineer in Kalburgi district in Karnataka. During the raid, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths found currency notes hidden in water pipes and ceiling at the engineer’s residence.

The ACB officials had to employ a plumber to recover the notes hidden in the ceiling and pipes at the residence of Shanthagouda, an engineer working at the Public Works Department (PWD).

Visual from the raid shows ACB officials pulling out Rs 500 notes from the water pipes of the engineer’s house. According to officials, Rs 10 lakh were hidden in pipes while Rs 6 lakhs were hidden in the ceiling.

The raid comes in the wake of a complaint by Karnataka Contractors Association that contractors taking up civil works have to cough up commissions. ACB officials conducted raids at different officers across districts in Karnataka today.

Rs 40 lakh and golden ornaments were recovered in cash, officials said. Two more lockers are yet to be opened.

