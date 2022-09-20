Acclimatizing to New Home: Cheetahs Appear Cheerful, in Good Spirits at Kuno National Park, Say Experts

Over 2 days after the eight cheetahs, from Namibia landed in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, the large cats have started to attune themselves to their new home. They are appearing cheerful and in good spirits, according to experts.

Animal experts are monitoring the cheetahs from a “hole in the loft" near their closures, a forest official told PTI. This is being done to ensure the least possible human intervention in their adjustment period.

“The experts are monitoring the movements of cheetahs from a loft, located 50 to 100 metres from the enclosures, to ensure the felines do not sense human presence in the vicinity. The loft is covered with curtains and the movement of cheetahs is being witnessed from a hole," he said.

Their current health

All the cheetahs — three male and five females — are currently in good health. They are all aged between 30 to 66 months and are under constant monitoring of experts.

The experts looking after them

As of now Namibian experts Dr Ana Vincent and two of other team members are the ones who brought the cheetahs here, and are currently staying to monitor the animals, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Uttam Kumar Sharma told PTI.

From the Indian side, veterinarians Dr Jitendra Jatav and Dr Omkar Anchal from the Madhav National Park in Sheopur are on site to take care of the animals.

Their diet

The cheetahs are being fed buffalo meat as per the opinion of experts. They ate a meal for the first time in their new home on Sunday evening. The animals are supposed to intake food once every three days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released these cheetahs brought from Namibia, 8,000 km away from their native place, into quarantine enclosures at the KNP in Sheopur district as part of a project to revive the population of the animal which became extinct in India in 1952.

