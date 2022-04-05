Accused of 'Waging War Against India' Through Mass Conversion to Islam, Govt Employee Denied Bail by Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court denied bail to a central government employee Irfan Shaikh, accused to waging war against India by converting people to Islam by misusing his official position.

A bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Brij Raj Singh an order from October 2021 of the Special Judge NIA/ATS/Additional District and Sessions Judge, Lucknow and denied bail to Shaikh, according to a report in LiveLaw.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly the fact that the Investigating Officer, after due investigation, has found cogent and clinching evidence against the appellant that with the connivance of co-accused Umar Gautam and others, appellant is involved in anti-national activities of conversation by misusing his official position of conversation by misusing his official position while working in Sign Language Training and Research Centre, New Delhi as Interpreter, we do not find any good ground to grant bail to the appellant," the order reportedly stated.

According to the report, the UP Police ATS got a piece of information that some anti-national/anti-social elements and organisations, working with the support of ISI and foreign organisations are converting people to Islam and getting funds from foreign countries for the same.

During an interrogation, an FIR was registered in the alleged illegal conversion racket and one Umar Gautam was involved in getting over 1,000 non-Muslims into Islam.

The police also found out that Gautam had created a gang for the conversion and Irfan Sheikh was a vital link in the syndicate.

A chargesheet was filed against Shaikh, working as an interpreter in Sign Language Training and Research Centre in New Delhi, who was booked under Sections 120B, 121A, 123, 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, 417 IPC and Section 3/5/8 of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Ordinance (Act).

Shaikh had applied for bail, which was denied by the lower court. He had then moved High court in appeal under Section 21 (4) of the NIA Act, 2008.

