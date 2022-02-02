Acid Attack on 24-year-old Woman in Srinagar: Spurned Lover, Two Accomplices Arrested

The Srinagar Police on Wednesday arrested a man and his two accomplices behind the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Rakesh Balwal, Srinagar’s senior superintendent of police, told News 18: “The woman had rejected the advances of Sajid Altaf, a resident of Buchwara, Dalgate. He had been stalking her as he wanted to take revenge."

Balwal said on Tuesday the man allegedly attacked her near Hawal when she was returning from work. “The accused, who worked in a medical shop, left early on Tuesday, and rode to the area where the woman worked, with his friend Momin Nazir Sheikh, a resident of Mehjoornagar," he said.

The acid was purchased from Mohammad Saleem of Padshahi Bagh, a motor mechanic who works near Durganag, Dalgate area, said police.

Soon after the incident, the police formed a special investigation team with SP North Raja Zuhaib-JKPS as the chairman and SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal and SHO Women Police Station as members. The investigation and technical analysis led the police to Sajid, Sheikh and Saleem.

Meanwhile, the workshop where Saleem worked has also been sealed for violation of the Supreme Court guidelines. Sale of acid to a commoner without due scrutiny and processes is banned.

Residents of Srinagar have demanded strict action against the culprits.

