Acid Attack Woman from Srinagar Flown to Chennai; J&K and TN Govts to Share Treatment Costs

The 24-year-old Srinagar woman who was attacked with acid last week left for Chennai on Monday morning for advanced treatment at Super Speciality Eye Hospital.

The woman has suffered some burns injuries on the face and severe damage to the eyes, a doctor at SMHS hospital where she was treated for the last one week told News 18. “Everything will be clear after two days once she gets admitted and they make a plan for further management. Skin burns are not that severe but the damage to both eyes is there," he said, adding she needs a procedure to regain the circulation of the eyes. The doctors said Sankara Nethralaya Chennai —one of the prestigious eye-care hospitals in the country — is the best option for corneal reconstruction.

The Srinagar survivor may require advanced stem cell therapy and eye surface reconstruction, the eye specialist said. “To repair this damage due to deep acid burns, a small number of stem cells at the edge of the cornea are used to make new corneal cells to replace damaged ones," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has made all arrangements for boarding and lodging of the patient and a few attendants from the family. A nodal officer at Chennai would take care of the logistics and all requirements of treatment.

“The entire cost of treatment in Srinagar and Chennai would be borne by the government. The Tamil Nadu government has said they would provide medicine and other facilities for free. Besides all travel and lodging costs have been on the J&K government," P K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir told News 18. “It is a relief and not rehabilitation," Pole clarified.

Srinagar district magistrate Ajaz Asad Chowdhary said Rs 3 lakh shall be provided by the District Legal Services Authority and another Rs 1 lakh from MHA. “We have forwarded the case," he said, adding this is beside the Rs 1 lakh that was provided for her treatment initially.

A few politicians and some voluntary organisations in Srinagar too had offered to help the victim but since she has been shifted out of Srinagar, the government ensured all assistance was in place. The prompt action in Srinagar forced the district administration in Shopian to release money for the treatment of another girl who had met the same fate last year.

Meanwhile, the senior superintendent of police Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, said the police is in the process of producing the chargesheet against the accused. Three persons including the acid sprinkler were arrested within 24 hours of the crime. Police prima facie had established that the man attacked the woman to avenge her for calling off the engagement with him. “The chargesheet will be produced in a few days," said Balwal.

