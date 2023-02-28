A jobless man in Karnataka allegedly plotted his father’s murder as he gave a flat to his second wife. The police said the 32-year-old allegedly hired two supari killers for Rs 1 crore to murder his father.

The accused, N Manikanta, who is now in police custody, is also an eyewitness to the killing and had even filed a complaint with the police.

Manikanta’s father Narayana Swamy was killed in Marathahalli on February 13 after two bike-borne assailants attacked him with a machete and sped away, Times of India reported.

Besides Manikanta, Adarsha T (26) and Shiva Kumar NM (26) have also been arrested.

The accused, Manikanta was upset that Narayana Swamy had decided to gift a flat to his second (Manikanta’s) wife Archana. Manikanta and Archana have an infant daughter. Manikanta’s first wife was murdered in 2013 and police arrested Manikanta on charges of killing her. However, he was acquitted in 2020 and tied the knot with Archana, police said.

The police also said Manikanta allegedly stabbed Archana in August last year and was booked for an attempt to murder. Manikanta befriended Adarsha and Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru Central Prison and planned the murder.

Manikanta has recently come out on bail and Archana was living separately.

“Narayana Swamy decided to register a flat in his apartment in the name of Archana so that she could lead an independent life. Swamy was of the opinion that Manikanta would not financially support Archana. He had also stopped giving money to Manikanta. These issues provoked Manikanta into deciding to eliminate his father as well as his mother for property, " TOI quoted DCP (Whitefield) S Girish as saying.

“Manikanta promised Rs 1 crore in cash to Shiva Kumar after completing the task. He had also promised a flat and a car, each to Adarsha and Shiva Kumar," Girish said.

