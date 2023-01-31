In order to teach the now-next generation about the value of ties and the pride of the joint family, a school administration in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district has taken its students and elderly people from a nearby old age home to watch the Pongal release of Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ film.

Tamil star Vijay’s 66th film Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, was released for the Pongal festival this year. As the film seemingly encouraged close family ties and the majority of today’s generation is growing up without any understanding of what a joint family is, an alternate approach has been chosen by the administration of Eurokids, a private school in Mayiladuthurai, to demonstrate to its students the supremacy of bonds and to explain the superiority of the joint family.

For this, 60 students of 4th and 5th grades of the school were brought along with more than 15 elderly people living in a destitute old age home operating near the school to watch ‘Varisu’ film in the theatre. Many elderly people, with teary-eye, said that they had watched a film almost after 15 years. It is noteworthy that the elderly who had been abandoned by their families, ventured out with children to watch the film that they claim teaches the dignity of family relationships and the value of a joint family.

