Action on PFI Pending, Amit Shah Takes Stock of Extremist Outfit's Activities in Top-Level Security Meet

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a top-level security meeting attended by NSA Ajit Doval and other heads of security and intelligence establishments early this week, took stock of activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI) among discussions over other security issues, top sources told News18.

The Home Ministry has tasked heads of various agencies with updating the database and keeping a strict check on PFI, its funding, involvement and other foreign connections.

Various tasks have been given to different agencies and it is expected that the ministry is moving forward towards the demand of action against PFI, a senior security official told News18.

The home minister has given specific instructions to different agencies and required efforts have already been taken as per the directions.

There is already buzz that the government is planning to take strict action against the organisation after getting multiple reports from different central agencies and states. Various states have already suggested the Home Ministry should ban PFI but the decision is pending.

Top sources confirmed to News18 that though agencies have prepared dossiers, the decision to ban PFI may take some time as it requires completion of a process, which involves seeking approvals at various levels.

Sources told News18 that Amit Shah also took stock of various security issues, including situation in different states, apart from taking updates on terror outfits in Monday’s meeting.

Few weeks ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the Bihar PFI case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A “terror module" was recently unearthed by Bihar Police with the arrest of three people for their alleged links with extremist organisation Popular Front of India and their plans to indulge in “anti-India" activities.

Also, BJP president in Bihar Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that extremist outfits such as PFI and SDPI acted as a bridge between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his new deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking to News18.com, Jaiswal claimed that the actual precursor to what triggered the BJP-JD(U) break-up was the Bihar Police busting a terror module with links to PFI. Bihar Police had arrested two accused for indulging in anti-India activities from Patna.

Last week, Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court that the protests in the Capital’s Shaheen Bagh area in the backdrop of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were not organic or an independent movement. Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind the agitation and the locals did not support the ongoing protests at various places, police said.

