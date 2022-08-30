Action to be Taken if Defaced Ganesha Idols Are Made: Orissa HC

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Orissa High Court has warned of action if Ganesh statues are defaced to make it look attractive. The court was hearing a case filed in the High Court regarding the style of making idols of Lord Ganesha in Cuttack.

A defaced statue cannot be erected except for a permanent or traditional statue as per the orders of the court. The court has ordered the police to take action if its orders are violated. ,The court also said that the Puri Ghat police station officer will talk to sculpture artisans and advise them so that the artisans will not make any such distorted sculptures in the future.

The police have requested people not to build defaced idols of Lord Ganesha and not to worship such idols in mandaps as it hurts religious sentiments or sentiments. And if there is an exception, the police will take action as per law, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on August 31 and end on September 9. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, this festival is one of the most eagerly awaited, popular, and widely celebrated in India. The excitement, enthusiasm and joy associated with this occasion is unparalleled. It is an elaborate Hindu festival that spans over 10 days.

