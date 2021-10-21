Actor Ananya Panday Summoned by NCB Day After Aryan Khan's 'Drugs Chat' Given to Court

It is clear by now that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is intent on finding the links that connect Bollywood with the drug dealers and no star or star kid is out of their bounds. After Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan‘s arrest during a drug bust by NCB on a cruise ship, off the coast of Mumbai on October 2, a lot has gone down.

However, after almost 20 days of Aryan Khan’s arrest, another popular Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday, who also hails from a film family, has found herself under the NCB scanner. According to sources, the NCB visited Panday’s home on Thursday and served summons to her. The actress has been asked to report to the NCB office at 2pm. The development comes after media reports speculated that Khan’s WhatsApp chats might have led the NCB to a budding actress and disclosed her alleged involvement with drugs.

On Thursday, as Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan, who has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail and denied bail repeatedly, the super star’s bungalow in Mumbai, Mannat, was also searched by the NCB. The Bombay High Court on Thursday posted to October 26 the hearing of the bail application of Aryan Khan.

The matter came up before Justice NW Sambre with Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde seeking an urgent hearing on Friday or Monday. However, Justice Sambre decided to take up the matter on Tuesday next, and Khan may have to spend five more days in custody. Simultaneously, Khan’s judicial custody expires in the day (Thursday) and the NCB is likely to file an application seeking extension of the same before the Special NDPS Court Judge VV Patil.

Prior to the drug bust case, in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, NCB had not only probed the drug angle and arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, but many Bollywood A-listers such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan were also summoned by them.

