Actor Vishal Suffers Injury While Shooting Mark Antony Action Sequence

Actor Vishal suffered an injury during the shooting of his film Mark Antony According to reports, he faced injury while shooting for an action sequence in Chennai. Vishal was rushed to a private hospital after this accident in Anna Nagar, Chennai. Mark Antony’s shooting was put on hold following this accident.

It is expected that shooting will start once again when the Enemy actor recovers completely. More details regarding this accident are yet to be revealed.

Mark Antony is a pan India project directed by Adhik Ravichandran.. It is produced by S Vinod Kumar under his banner Mini Studios. SJ Suryah will essay the antagonist part. Ritu Varma, Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi will also play pivotal characters in this project. GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music.

It remains to be seen when Vishal recovers and Mark Antony’s shooting resumes. The producers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Mark Antony’s success. Some time back, Adhik had shared a picture from the massive sets of Mark Antony. Mark Antony was tentatively titled Vishal 33.

According to reports, the team had completed the first schedule of Mark Antony in May. They started shooting for the next schedule in July. Abinandhan Ramanujam is handling the responsibility for cinematography. Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are directing the action sequences. Vijay Velukutty is the editor.

This is not the first time Vishal has suffered injuries on a film set. He was also injured shooting for film Lathth which is all set to release on September 15. This film is written and directed by A Vinoth Kumar. Laththi is produced by Rana Productions.

Vishal will essay the role of a police officer in this film. As of now, its teaser has garnered more than 39 lakh views. The audience applauded the background music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Actress Sunainaa is also a part of this venture.

