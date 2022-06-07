West Bengal’s industries minister Partha Chatterjee said that Adani Enterprise Ltd, the Adani Group’s flagship company, will establish a “hyper-scale data centre" in New Town located on the outskirts of the city.

While addressing a press conference, the minister said: “The state cabinet today gave the nod to the proposal by Adani Enterprises to set up a 100 per cent hyper-scale data centre park at Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town, Rajarhat. The project will come up on 51.75 acres of land, which has been given on a 99-year lease."

Hyper-scale data centres are high-tech structures that provide the space, electricity, cooling, and network infrastructure needed to accommodate data and cloud computing on a large scale.

According to Chatterjee, the Adani Group had applied for a hyper-scale data centre from the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) and it has been authorised by the government. He also said that as a result of this new initiative, more jobs will be created and economic growth will get a boost.

But the minister has refused to say how much money the project would cost or how many jobs it would create.

Gautam Adani, chairman and founder of the Adani Group, has pledged a 10-year investment of more than Rs 10,000 crore in the state at the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit in April this year.

He had previously stated that his company’s investments, which could result in the creation of up to 25,000 jobs, would be spread across a number of sectors, including port infrastructure, data centres and undersea cables, digital innovation centres, fulfilment centres, warehouses and logistics parks, and the expansion of Adani Wilmar’s Fortune products.

However, Chatterjee stated that with an investment of Rs 10 crore each, four cycle businesses would work on five acres of land at Kharagpur Vidyasagar Industrial Park.

The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation or HIDCO officials said 49 companies had reserved 58 plots at the Bengal Silicon Valley, totalling 172 acres, as of June 1, which is now up to 224 acres after the Adani allotment.

State urban development and municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim previously stated the government was working on a proposal to expand the 200-acre Bengal Silicon Valley by 50 acres in order to attract more companies.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for the tech park in August 2018. Reliance Jio (40 acres), CTS (25 acres), TCS (20 acres), Capgemini (7 acres), and the Indian Statistical Institute are among the companies that have already applied for plots.

Adani Enterprises’ move into hyper-scale data centres in Bengal comes after it signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to build a data centre in Chennai for Rs 2,500 crore. Similar data centres have been established by the group in the NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad, while another is currently underway in Visakhapatnam.​

