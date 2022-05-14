UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Arrangements in Kushinagar Ahead of PM Modi's Proposed Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the arrangements in Kushinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit on Monday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Kushinagar is the place where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained Mahaparinirvana after his death.

Adityanath held a meeting with administrative and police officers at the Kushinagar International Airport complex and gave them directions about the preparations, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow. The chief minister directed officials that all arrangements should be completed in time to ensure that the prime minister’s programme in Kushinagar is held without any hitch.

He took stock of the arrangements at the Mahaparinirvana temple and also offered his prayers there.

