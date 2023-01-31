Home » News » India » Adoor Gopalakrishnan Resigns as Chairman of KR Film Institute Amid Row Over Caste Discrimination Charges Against Director

Adoor Gopalakrishnan Resigns as Chairman of KR Film Institute Amid Row Over Caste Discrimination Charges Against Director

Adoor claimed that there had been no complaints against him in four decades, but that in Kerala 'we invited him, raised baseless allegations against him and sent him away in humiliation'

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 14:50 IST

Kottayam, India

File photo of Adoor Gopalakrishnan.
Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan resigned as chairman of Kerala’s KR Narayanan film institute on Tuesday amid allegations of caste discrimination by students against the director of the institute.

The director of the institute Shankar Mohan had earlier resigned over the issue amid protests by the students that went on for over 40 days.

The chairman was supporting the director stating that the allegations of caste discrimination are false.

Adoor claimed that there had been no complaints against him in four decades, but that in Kerala “we invited him, raised baseless allegations against him and sent him away in humiliation".

Adoor released a five-page statement accusing certain people of “instigating" students to go on a strike against Shankar, a News Minute report mentioned, adding that Adoor belittled the inquiry commission that found fault with Shankar.

Girish Kasarvali also reportedly stepped down as the chairman of the academic council of the institute, which has Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the president of the governing body.

The students of the institute, named after the first Dalit president of India KR Narayanan, were protesting since December 5, alleging that Mohan had undermined the reservation norms for admission in the current academic year and had shown caste-based discrimination towards the staff. Along with the students, a section of cleaning staff at the institute had also joined the agitation seeking Mohan’s removal, reports said.

first published: January 31, 2023, 14:45 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 14:50 IST
