Adulterated Food Lands 45 in Hospital in Aurangabad

As many as 45 persons fell ill after consuming adulterated food in Bihars Aurangabad district, sources said on Wednesday. Some people had gathered in Orani village under Goh block to take part in a wedding related ceremony in one Amrendra Kumar Mehta’s house on Tuesday night. Few minutes after the dinner, they complained of severe stomach ache, headache and vomiting.

They were rushed to Primary Health Center (PHC) in Goh for treatment. Of them, 15 with serious health condition, were referred to Sadar hospital.

Some of the victims have been identified as Jay Prakash Pathak, Piyush Kumar Mehta, Santosh Kumar, Saurav Kumar, Rahul Pandey, Abhishek Kumar, Aman Kumar, Sujit Kumar.

The doctors of PHC Goh claimed that they are victims of food poisoning.

