Aero India 2023, the biggest show in terms of exhibitors, participation of foreign countries, etc, saw forging of 266 partnerships worth around Rs 80,000 crore.

At the special Bandhan Ceremony for signing of various memoranda of understanding (MoUs), transfer of technology and products on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “The show represented the ‘New Defence’ sector of ‘New India’ to the world."

Interestingly, while many Indian companies signed the MoUs with various foreign companies, made major announcements and launched products, the Adani Defence systems and technology was not on the list.

The major MoUs signed between Indian and foreign firms included those with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Helicopter Engines, France for Work Share for formation of Joint venture for Design, Development, Manufacture and life time support of Helicopter Engines. BEL also signed an MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency on IWBC and Other LRUs for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Apart from that, various products were also launched by various Indian companies during the ceremony.

THE LAUNCH

Among the launches was a Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile — a next-generation, ship-based, all-weather, air defence weapon which can be used by Navy as a quick reaction point defence against supersonic sea skimming targets such as aircraft and UAVs. The missile has a smokeless propulsion system with all-weather capability. It has a highly agile configuration with state-of-the-art Electronic Counter-Counter Measures features.

Another product on the list was a Semi-Active Laser Seeker based Anti-Tank Guided Missile. The missile weighs 23 kgs with a launch tube and can be used in different kinds of terrains to incapacitate the moving and stationary targets such as tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles. While there was not much in terms of Anti- Drone technology, during ‘Bandhan’, the indigenously-built ‘Counter Drone Radar’ based on technology from DRDO (Astra Microwave Products Limited) was launched.

Singh stated that the MoUs and ToTs completed during Bandhan will pave the way for enhanced FDI in defence and take the manufacturing in the sector to greater heights.

START-UP MANTHAN

Another ceremony was organised during Aero India to boost start-ups in the defence sector.

Speaking at the Start-Up Manthan, Singh equated start-ups with new energy, new commitment and new enthusiasm. He said that start-ups are more open to adopting new technology architecture and making them essential to India’s progress.

The minister said that the numbers increasing to approximately one lakh today, including more than 100 unicorns, shows the enthusiasm of our youth and their drive to innovate.

