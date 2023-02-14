Aero India 2023 Updates: Event Enters Day 2; Defence Ministers' Meet Today, Enhanced Engagements in Defence on Agenda

The 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, entered Day 2 with more air spectacles that left audience in awe on Monday.

Defence Ministers of friendly foreign countries will participate in the meeting, that has been organised on the theme christened ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED).

The conclave would address aspects related to deepen cooperation for capacity building (through investments, R&D, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment), training, space, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maritime security to grow together.

The conclave is an opportunity for defence ministers to engage with each other to carry forward the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.

PM Modi said the government is targeting an increase in defence exports from $1.5 billion now to $5 billion by 2024-25.

WATCH | Air Chief Leading ‘Gurukul’ Formation, IAF Suryakiran Making Heart in Sky at Aero Show 2023

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday led the ‘Gurukul’ formation during the mesmerising fly-past at the inaugural ceremony of Aero Show 2023 being held at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The indigenous fixed wing trainer aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was part of the ‘Gurukul’ formation, which had seven aircraft run-in from 12 o’clock of the audience at 500 ft above ground level, and flew past over the dais as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries in the audience watched the thrilling air show.

Not Assembly Workshop, India Will Become A Manufacturing Hub: Rajnath Singh At Aero India 2023

India will not remain an assembly workshop, but will be a manufacturing hub, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, during a roundtable conference for CEOs, who have come from various countries, on Day One of Aero India 2023, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition. The conference was attended by 70 CEOs of local and global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Singh also called upon the Indian and global industry leaders to support the government’s endeavour to design, develop and manufacture cutting-edge products, using critical technologies, within the country to attain complete ‘atmanirbharta’ in defence, with the overall objective of achieving shared global peace and prosperity.

Some Air Spectacle

PM Modi inaugurated the Aero Show 2023 on Monday, showcasing India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector. PM Modi said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

