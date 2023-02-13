Aero India 2023: Road, Air Traffic To Remain Affected in Bengaluru For Next 5 Days | Check Advisory 

Ahead of the Aero India show in Bengaluru, Traffic Police in the city has issued an advisory for daily commuters to avoid traffic congestion at various parts of the state’s capital city for the next five days. The advisory is applicable from 13-17 February.

In view of the inauguration of Aero India 2023, the elevated road on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8.00 am to 11.30 a.m. today, according to a statement issued by Bengaluru traffic police.

“Only vehicles with valid vehicle pass for Aero India Show are allowed. People going towards Yelahanka and adjoining areas may take the service road below the elevated road," the statement said.

People going towards Airport have been advised to take the Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East or the BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side. The passengers waiting to catch flights are also advised to start early for the airport.

Meanwhile, the flight operation at the KempeGowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAL) will remain affected in the backdrop of Aero India Show 2023. The authorities have announced that the flight services will be partially suspended till February 17.

“There will be partial air space closure during Aero India 2023 impacting commercial flight schedules between 08 -17 February, 2023," the official announcement of KIAL stated. The passengers have been asked to look into the official portal to know more about the flight schedules.

The KIAL has announced airspace closure timings and for queries on revised, changed flight schedule, passengers are asked to get connected to their respective airline.

“We request all passengers travelling through Bengaluru airport during this period to plan the travel time accordingly," the statement said.

On February 13, flight operations will be closed between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for the inauguration ceremony and Air Display. On February 14 and 15, the Bengaluru airport would be closed for Air Display between 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.

On February 16 and 17, the flight operations will be suspended from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 pm to 5 pm for Air Display.

Saturday witnessed contrasting shows on the ground and in the air in Bengaluru during the full dress rehearsal of the 14th Aero India show, which is scheduled to take wings on Monday.

The nearly 20-km stretch between Bengaluru city to Yelahanka Airforce station witnessed unprecedented traffic snarls as visitors to the rehearsal for the Aero show as well as regular commuters on the route had to wait or inch forward.

