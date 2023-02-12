The Aero India this year will be the biggest ever with increased area, more exhibitors and close to 100 firms from foreign countries. “Very soon, I am hopeful that we will be able to have an indigenous engine for LCA Tejas. We are in line to make it. We are trying to make it 100 percent indigenous," said defence minister Rajnath Singh, on being asked if the engine for Tejas will be indigenous.

At present, the LCA Tejas is indigenous but its engine is US-made. India is trying to make its engine, too, which may take some time. Singh also briefed on the expansion of Aero India this year. In another reply on the impact of the Ukraine crisis, he said there was no link between the war and Aero India.

He added that India was focusing on growing exports. A total 32 defence ministers and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to take part in the show, which will also have a defence ministers’ conclave; CEOs roundtable; LCA Tejas aircraft in full operational capability configuration at the India pavilion and breathtaking air shows. A total of 251 agreements worth Rs 75,000 crore are expected to be inked.

“This year, with more than 75 friendly countries and 700 exhibitors taking part, it will be the biggest ever Aero India show. Karnataka has got the good fortune to organise it and the people of the state, including the chief minister, deserve congratulations. Participation by friendly countries shows that bilateral ties are not just limited to sale and purchase, but that we have the same views," the minister said.

“Our aim is to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry, so that we can achieve the goal of self-reliance in the defence sector as well as overall development of the nation. This event will also help us to move forward in this path," he said. “Today, when we are on the way to becoming an economic superpower, I believe that the defence industrial sector will play an important role. Whatever we achieve in this sector, India’s economy receives wide spin-off benefits."

The defence minister also said the India pavilion with the theme ‘Wings of the future’ will be the centre of attraction. This pavilion will introduce the world to the potential, opportunities and possibilities of ‘New India’.

This year, 98 foreign countries will be taking part in Aero India, which in 2021 was just 55. Also, this year, the area of the venue has also been increased. The number of exhibitors has increased from 600 in 2021 to 809 in 2023.

India will showcase its UAV capabilities, growth – majorly in two sectors of UAV and defence space. “It is a pleasure to host Aero India again and again. For Karnataka and Bengaluru, it has become a habit to host this show. Thanks to our forefathers who invested their might and intelligence to build an aerospace ecosystem in this city. I want to thank PM Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and (defence minister) Rajnath Singh for giving this opportunity to host the aero show for the 14th time. Indian capability was challenged during Covid but we still hosted the aero show two years ago," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

He said Karnataka was playing an important and pioneering role. It started from the 1940s when Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) was started. “My ambition is to see India manufacturing aircraft here in Bengaluru," the chief minister said.

