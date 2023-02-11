Aero India, Asia’s Biggest Aero Show, to Take Off on Feb 13 With 731 Exhibitors, 98 Foreign Firms

Aero India, Asia’s biggest aero exhibition, is all set to start from February 13. The event, to be held in Bengaluru till February 17, will be the 14th edition of the aero show.

The theme this time is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’ and will be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka. As on date, 731 exhibitors have registered for the event, including 633 Indian firms. As many as 98 foreign firms are expected to participate as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event and deliver a speech on the inaugural day.

The key focus areas would be on Indian companies that are yet to reveal what exactly they will be showcasing this time.

Apart from this, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and joint venture agreements with Indian companies, including Bharat Electronics Limited. From the Indian side, LCA Tejas and Prachand Helicopter will be displayed at the Indian pavilion as a symbol of growth of self-reliant India.

This time, a defence ministers’ conclave on the theme ‘Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagement in Defence (SPEED)’, and a CEOs’ roundtable will also be held.

On the first day, the Indian pavilion will be inaugurated and a flying display will be showcased. On the second day, the defence ministers’ conclave will be held along with other seminars. The third day will see ceremonies and exhibition for business visitors and the last two days are open to the public.

“Not just the private sector, but R&D establishments and academia are also working together with the government. Aero India is a medium to provide a platform to all stakeholders to jointly strengthen the defence and aerospace sector and contribute to nation-building," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said while reviewing the preparations.

