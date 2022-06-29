Afghan MMA Star Attacks Indian Fighter in Delhi, Case Filed

A 30-year-old mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter was severely injured after he was allegedly attacked by an Afghanistan MMA fighter and his supporters following a match at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday. M Srikanth Sekhar, a resident of Ramanshri Nagar in Bengaluru, had participated in a match on June 24 which was held at Siri Fort Auditorium in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, they said, adding a case was registered in connection with the incident.

On June 26, an information was received from a city hospital that Sekhar was admitted on the night of June 24 and has suffered grievous injuries, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the victim, M Srikant Sekhar, is admitted to a city hospital and is recuperating.

Sekhar told police that he was attacked by Afghan fighter Abdul Azim Badakshi and his supporters. The incident took place after the conclusion of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) promotion, the senior police officer said. In his statement, Sekhar alleged that on June 24 after finishing his match, at around 10:30 pm, he was cheering up his team-mate Seth Rosario. During this, supporters of Zahoor Shah (opponent of Seth Rosario) threw a rolled paper on Sekhar, when he looked back he saw that they were making rage faces on him, the officer said.

“Thereafter, an official of the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA) came to Sekhar and asked him to leave. When he was leaving, wellknown fighter named Abdul Azim Badakshi attacked him and punched on his jaw. Sekhar was knocked down by Badakshi and beaten up by some others too. Thereafter, the victim was rescued by AIMMAA official," the DCP said. “When the victim left the place, some goons ran after him to beat him. Somehow the victim managed to escape and ran to a PCR van. Thereafter, the victim was admitted by his friends at BLK Hospital on Pusa Road," she added.

Based on Sekhar’s statement, a case under sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday and investigation has been taken up, police said.

