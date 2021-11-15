Afghanistan to Have 12 Stalls This Year in Trade Fair that Started on Sunday

The annual trade fair has started in Delhi on Sunday and people have started arriving to visit stalls of different States and their products. This year the trade fair will have 12 stalls from Afghanistan.

One such stall will be dedicated to the stonecraft while others will be that of dry fruits which have been imported directly from Afghanistan. A dry fruit trader from Afghanistan, Amir Hamja, said that earlier trade fairs used to have around 40 stalls from Afghanistan but this year only 12 stalls will be there. Hamja said that due to the lack of direct flight between Kabul and Delhi, many Afghan traders could not take part in the trade fair this year. Only those traders who were able to participate this year reached Delhi before August 15 before the Taliban captured Kabul.

A member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Siddikullah Popalzai, told News18 that although a new government is ruling Afghanistan, the trade has not stopped. Goods from Afghanistan are still reaching India through the Wagha border via Pakistan.

Popalzai said that the Taliban government wants that good relationship with India to be maintained and the traders of Afghanistan want both countries to take steps to enhance mutual trade. He said that due to some difficulties, many products from Afghanistan including carpet, gold, silver, etc, could not be brought to India as flights have not been restored yet between the two countries. He wished that in the coming days the trade between the two countries would increase.

Dinesh Kumar, a visitor at the Afghanistan stall, said that when he came to know that dry fruits are being sold at Afghanistan stalls, he straightway came here to do some purchase. This is the first trade fair that is happening during the Covid time. Last year, the fair was cancelled. Though this year too, the effect of Covid is visible on the trade fair. In 2019, 23 countries had participated in the trade fair while this year only nine countries are participating which include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iran, Nepal, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Turkey and UAE.

