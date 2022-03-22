Home » News » India » After 2-year Gap, Indore Goes Grand This Rang Panchami, 5 lakh Take Part in Traditional Gers

After 2-year Gap, Indore Goes Grand This Rang Panchami, 5 lakh Take Part in Traditional Gers

One of the processions paid a tribute to former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat who was killed in a chopper crash months ago. (News18)
Gers or Holi processions is a Holkar-era tradition in which people from various parts of the cities reach the historical Rajwada in Indore and engage in festivities

Vivek Trivedi| News18.com
Bhopal // Updated: March 22, 2022, 17:45 IST

With more than five lakh people in attendance, Indore on Tuesday celebrated Rang Panchami, with its traditional Gers, after a gap of two years.

Rang Panchami is a Hindu festival that symbolises the five elements of the universe: earth, fire, air, water, and sky.

For the past two years, the administration hadn’t allowed the celebrations, amid the pandemic. To add, Indore had been among the worst affected cities in both the first and second Covid waves.

Three colour missiles, 20 tractors and three compressors were used to sprinkle colours.

One of the processions paid a tribute to former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat who was killed in a chopper crash months ago.

Indore collector Manish Singh said special arrangements were made to avoid inconvenience to revelers. DIG HN Mishra said 3,000 police jawans were deployed to keep a check on law and order.

To clean the colours, the vigilant Indore municipal corporation pressed into service 10 sweeping machines and 700 staffers, as the city also holds the distinction of being number one in Swachhta Abhiyan.

In 2019, the Indore administration started efforts to get a UNESCO recognition for Ger under the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. However, the pandemic halted the efforts.

first published: March 22, 2022, 17:37 IST