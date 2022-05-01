After 2-year Hiatus, Puri Rath Yatra to Welcome Millions of Devotees; Admin, Police on Toes for Smooth Ops

After a gap of two years, millions of devotees are set to throng the world-famous Puri Ratha Yatra, as the Puri district administration has given a go ahead for devotees to attend the Chandana Yatra and Akshaya Tritiya this year.

The district administration hopes devotees will visit Lord Jagannath during the Ratha Yatra which will be held in July. Meetings are also being meeting with temple administration in this regard.

Devotees hope that this year’s Rath Yatra will be celebrated with full fervour, as they anticipate seeing Lord Jagnnath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the chariot.

Puri Police SP has held two security review meetings on the issue. The district administration has made extensive security arrangement for the 42 days-long Chandan Yatra of which starts from May 3 on account of Akshay Tritiya.

The district administration is also closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation and has held discussions with the temple management committee regarding the Ratha yatra.

We have held detailed discussions with the temple administration, Sevayat. We hope that all the rituals will be performed smoothly," said Puri Collector Samartha Verma.

“We have details of police arrangement and are conducting contingency drills. Except normal arrangements focusing on barricading, we hope the devotees will come to the city keeping in mind the special arrangements we are making too. We are trying level best to perform the mega events smoothly," said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

The district administration is also taking all necessary steps to smoothly conduct Chandan Yatra. On the eve of Yatra, the ‘religious’ water body Narendra Puskarini is also decked up, and is being decorated with colourful lights.

The longest festival observed in the Puri Jagannatha temple, the Chandana Yatra which continues for 42 days and is observed in two parts: Bahara Chandana and Bhitara Chandana.

The Hindu deities Madanamohana, Bhudevi, Sridevi and Ramakrishna participate in this yatra for 21 days. The deities are taken on two chapas (boats), around the Narendra Pushkarini. Temple administration has arranged shades for the event and has started preparation for the construction of the chariot.

“We hope that devotees will have the chance to see holy trinity on a chariot this year. How Chandan Yatra will be concluded smoothly will be discussed in the meeting. All Cultural and religious programmes will be held as per schedule," said Shree Mandir Management Committee member Jagnnath Kar.

