After 2017, Average Asset Growth of MLA, MLCs Contesting 2022 UP Polls Jumped 56%: ADR Report

The assets of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and finance minister Suresh Khanna have crossed Rs 1 crore each after the 2017 election, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says.

Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh, who switched to the BJP, has reported the highest jump in the assets in terms of percentage (22,057%) from Rs 13.98 lakh in 2017 to Rs 30.98 crore in 2022.

Adityanath, who was an MLC between 2017 and 2022, had assets worth Rs 95.98 lakh in 2017. In 2022, as he contested the assembly polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, he declared his assets to be Rs 1.54 crore — 61% jump.

The finance minister, an MLA from the Shahjahanpur constituency, has reported a jump of 121% or Rs 98 lakh in his assets since 2017 — from Rs 80.83 lakh to Rs 1.78 crore.

ADR and Uttar Pradesh Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 301 re-contesting MLAs/MLCs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

“Out of the 301 re-contesting MLAs/MLCs, assets of 284 MLAs/MLCs (94%) have increased ranging from 0% to 22,057% and assets of 17 MLAs/MLCs (6%) have decreased ranging from 1% to 36%," the report reads.

The report says that the average assets of these 301 re-contesting MLAs/MLCs fielded by various parties, including Independents in 2017, was Rs 5.68 crore that jumped to Rs 8.87 crore in 2022. The average asset growth for these candidates is Rs 3.18 crores or 56%.

Shah Alam (Guddu Jamali) of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen from Mubarakpur constituency has declared maximum increase in assets of Rs 77.09 crore from Rs 118.76 crore in 2017 to Rs 195.85 crore in 2022. He contested the 2017 elections from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and resigned in November 2021.

Four among the top five candidates who reported the highest jump are contesting from the BJP. Assets of Sahender Singh Ramala of BJP from Chhaprauli constituency have increased by Rs 46.45 crore from Rs 38.04 crore in 2017 to Rs 84.50 crore in 2022.

Assets of Praveen Patel of BJP from Phulpur constituency have risen by Rs 31.99 crore while that of Aditi Singh has gone up by Rs 30.84 crore. BJP’s Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh from Tiloi seat has reported a jump of Rs 25.35 crore or 78%.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has recorded 6% increase in assets from Rs 7.57 crore in 2017 to Rs 8.06 crore in 2022.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a cabinet minister, but switched to the Samajwadi Party (SP), has reported a 226% jump in assets from Rs 1.27 crore in 2017 to Rs 4.16 crore in 2022.

Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) is among the names who reported the highest drop of 35% in assets to Rs 19.78 crore. The Allahabad South candidate has reported assets worth Rs 37.32 crore this time compared to Rs 57.11 crore in 2017.

Health minister Sidharth Nath Singh, a BJP candidate from Allahabad West, has reported Rs 10.32 crore jump in assets from Rs 22.06 crore in 2017 to Rs 32.38 crore this time.

Uttar Pradesh is now in the final phase of polling and voting will take place on March 7, and the results will be out on March 10.

