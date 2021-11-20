After 202 Days of Covid Hospitalisation, Gujarat Woman Returns Home

A 45-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus on May 1 this year, was discharged from a medical facility in Gujarat’s Dahod city, after 202 days of hospitalisation, her family members said on Saturday.

Geeta Dharmik, whose husband is a railway employee at Dahod, had tested positive for the infection during the second wave of the pandemic on her return from Bhopal, they said.

She had to be hospitalised for a total of 202 days before the doctors at Dahod railway hospital decided to discharge her after her recovery, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.